Man becomes aggressive after being denied alcohol

A MAN who caused a drunken disturbance at a Yeppoon coffee shop has been banned from the venue for a year.

Michael Noel Scott, 59, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to a public nuisance offence.

The court heard that on February 8, police were called to the Coffee Club on Anzac Parade just after 2pm.

There Scott had ordered a meal and asked for a bourbon and was served both.

Scott ate his meal with his hands and appeared intoxicated before trying to order a bottle of bourbon.

Staff were unable to sell him that and he began yelling and shouting at a female manager.

Scott then placed an empty drink glass in his bag and when staff asked him to return it became verbally aggressive.

The manager became scared for her personal safety.

Hearing the commotion, a man working at a neighbouring ice cream shop ran over to try and assist the manager.

A scuffle followed between the ice cream worker and Scott and police arrived soon after.

Representing himself in court, Scott gave an explanation for his behaviour that day.

“Alcohol is my problem and I’m doing something to curb that,” he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Scott’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“And no doubt would have been quite disturbing and concerning to people in the area and also to workers at that licensed premises,” Mr Press said.

The magistrate took into account that Scott had in 2008 been dealt with for similar offending - obstruct and assault police, common assault and drunk and disorderly.

He placed Scott on 10 months’ probation with conditions.

Mr Press also banned Scott from attending Coffee Club for 12 months.