Man behind CQ not-for-profit business busted forging prescription

Jacob Richard Donald West pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of forging a medical document and producing the forged document.

ONE of the young men behind mental health awareness clothing label Soldiers United has been busted for a crime he committed out of desperation.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said West attended Chemist Warehouse at 4.45pm on May 13 with a Rockhampton Hospital prescription.

He said the prescription was originally made out to his sister for five oxycodone tablets.

Snr Constable Rumford said alterations were made to the prescription by West, including increasing the five tablets to 28.

He said the pharmacist immediately observed the discrepancy and contacted the issuing doctor.

Snr Constable Rumford said the pharmacist refused to fill the prescription and West left the building.

The court heard West had a one-page criminal record with an offence of a similar nature from not long ago.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said West had an abscess and had undergone 17 operations.

She said it still caused him pain and suffering.

“This was an act of desperation to get pain relief between seeing doctors,” Ms Davis said.

She said West was running his business Soldiers United, which was a not-for-profit business, and attended schools to give talks about mental health to students.

West started Soldiers United after six of his mates killed themselves between 2014 and November 2017.

It had been a rollercoaster ride for the Rockhampton man who was also battling his own issues – parents separating, younger brother died in a car crash, his sister was on life support in 2017 and he had been laid off from his apprenticeship.

West was then diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said West needed to advocate for himself to get help for the pain he was in and commented that oxycodone was a dangerous medication.

She ordered he pay a $800 fine and no conviction was recorded.