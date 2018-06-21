Menu
Terrence Knowles
Terrence Knowles Queensland Police
Crime

Man behind 'Headless Chook' arrested on the Gold Coast

Madura Mccormack
by
21st Jun 2018 10:23 AM
FORMER manager of Mackay bar 'Headless Chook' Terrence Knowles has been arrested on the Gold Coast.

Knowles, 36, of Adelaide, will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with armed robbery, fail to stop motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a utensil.

The charges relate to the alleged armed robbery of a hotel on Maudsland St, Oxenford about 11pm on Monday night.

Police will allege three men wearing balaclavas, one armed with a firearm forced entry into the business and threatened two staff members, a 49-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, inside.

The men made demands for money and when the male employee complied, the trio fled the scene with a large sum of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Initial investigations indicate the men arrived at the licensed premises in a vehicle believed to have been driven by a fourth person..

Detectives arrested Knowles in relation to the alleged Oxenford incident yesterday afternoon at Beenleigh.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said an arrest warrant for a separate Mackay offence was executed when the man was taken into custody and an updated charge sheet will be released shortly.

    Local Partners