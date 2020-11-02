Man belligerent towards pizza staff over failed delivery

A MAN who had not taken his depression medication for two days was belligerent towards pizza shop staff and police over a failed delivery.

Jack Rowen Corbett, 22, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Dominoes Gracemere received a delivery order at 3.10pm on October 15 to Marc Crescent in Gracemere.

She said a delivery staff member found no one home when they attempted to deliver the order.

Ms King said at 4.40pm the defendant and an associate attended the store, saying they had not received the order.

She said Corbett proceed to berate and swear at staff, calling them “useless pieces of s---” and when confronted by the manager, he continued his tirade towards her, calling her “fat”.

Ms King said this continued for some time with the manager requesting both to leave which they eventually did, however, not before police were called.

She said the pair entered a nearby car which was being driven by a third person and left.

Ms King said police met the pair when they arrived at their home and had a conversation with them.

She said Corbett was belligerent and argumentative with them, denied any wrong doing including calling the manager “fat”, but conceded his language was not appropriate but he felt justified because the delivery driver drove past him as he was standing in the front yard.

Ms King said Corbett told police they were wasting their time.

He was arrested and taken to the watch house, where he continued to be belligerent towards officers.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Corbett was employed full-time at a sports club and was medicated for depression.

She said he had not taken his medication for two days prior to the incident, but had refilled his prescription since

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said not taking medication went somewhat to explain Corbett’s behaviour.

Corbett was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.