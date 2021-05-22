Menu
Crime

Man bites and beats stepfather with hockey stick

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
22nd May 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
A Mackay man bit his stepfather and whacked him over the head with a hockey stick just months after assaulting police.

The 24 year old faced Mackay Magistrates Court from the watch-house on Friday charged with breaching the domestic violence protection order on April 1 this year.

He was also charged with 14 other offences which included two counts of assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and committing a public nuisance on December 12 last year.

Two days earlier on December 10, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught dangerous driving in Eimeo while under the influence.

The court heard he was driving towards oncoming traffic.

His vehicle had no registration plate attached, and he was found in possession of suspected stolen items including a wallet with bank cards, an angle grinder, Cadbury advertisement and keys.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said his violent attack on his father warranted a jail sentence added the dangerous driving was "rather high level".

Defence solicitor Phillip Moore said his client had schizophrenia, anti-social personality disorder, poor impulse control and he did not understand how his behaviour impacted others.

"To a certain extent, some of that's been affected by drug use," Mr Moore said.

He said the man had also felt alienated by his stepfather and mother who were his only support.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced the man, who pleaded guilty to all charges, to 12 months jail with immediate parole.

He had already served 49 days in pre-sentence custody. The balance of the sentence will hang over his head for three years.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded for all charges.

The man was also sentenced in Mackay District Court the day before after pleading guilty to using the internet to procure a child under 16 to engage in a sexual act and possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard the now registered sex offender was plotting a daddy and daddy's girl fantasy with a intellectually-impaired 15 year old and was caught by police when the pair met up at a park.

