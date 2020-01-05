Man bitten by deadly snake at Rockyview

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service critical care paramedics are treating a man for a suspected deadly snake bite at a Rockhampton property.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a Rockyview home just before 1pm.

It is understood a man was bitten by either an Eastern Brown or Taipan at the home.

His partner, a registered nurse, swung into action and bandaged the wound while calling triple-0.

The QAS spokesman said the man was currently in a stable condition and was expected to be taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.