An eastern brown snake.
Man bitten by deadly snake at Rockyview

Melanie Plane
5th Jan 2020 1:29 PM
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service critical care paramedics are treating a man for a suspected deadly snake bite at a Rockhampton property.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a Rockyview home just before 1pm.

It is understood a man was bitten by either an Eastern Brown or Taipan at the home.

His partner, a registered nurse, swung into action and bandaged the wound while calling triple-0.

The QAS spokesman said the man was currently in a stable condition and was expected to be taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

