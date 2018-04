A MAN in his 30s has been bitten on his arm by one of his two dogs who were fighting.

This afternoon, it is believed the man had approached the dogs to break the fight up.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said they attended a private property in Wandal.

The patient was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.