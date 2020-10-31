Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike to the summit.
A man in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike to the summit.
News

Man bitten by snake during hike

by Andrea Falvo
31st Oct 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 10.39am following reports of a suspected snake bite.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was "about 1km from the summit".

He said the rescue helicopter had also been tasked to which the man out of the area.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are also at the scene to offer assistance.

"We're just assisting with the left out," a QFES spokesman said.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton

Originally published as Man bitten by snake during hike

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        Premium Content Political expert predicts winners for Qld, Rocky, Keppel

        News Find out what election outcomes we should expect in Queensland, Rocky and Keppel according to political analyst Dr Chris Salisbury.

        The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        Premium Content The full list of promises for Rocky’s election candidates

        News Check out our comprehensive list of election promises from the candidates...

        Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Premium Content Keppel candidates outline election promises

        Politics Here is what your aspiring candidates are promising.

        Teacher’s tireless COVID efforts applauded

        Teacher’s tireless COVID efforts applauded

        News Monica Ralphs’ tireless COVID efforts applauded