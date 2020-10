A man was taken to hospital after a reported snake bite. Picture: File

A man was rushed to a Coast hospital after he was reportedly bitten by a snake on Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a location on Wilderness Track at Noosa North Shore about 11.10pm.

The man in his 40s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.