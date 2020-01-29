UPDATE: Man bitten by snake on the Capricorn Coast
UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed a man believed to be in his 40s was taken to the Yeppoon Hospital following a snakebite just before 4.45pm.
The man was transported from a Bungundarra property in a stable condition.
INITIAL: Ambulance are rushing a to a Bungundarra property on Browns Lane after receiving reports of a snakebite.
It is believed the patient is a 47 year old man.
His condition or what snake caused the bite remains unknown.
More to come.