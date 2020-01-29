Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic picture of a snake
Generic picture of a snake
News

UPDATE: Man bitten by snake on the Capricorn Coast

Jack Evans
29th Jan 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed a man believed to be in his 40s was taken to the Yeppoon Hospital following a snakebite just before 4.45pm.

The man was transported from a Bungundarra property in a stable condition.

INITIAL: Ambulance are rushing a to a Bungundarra property on Browns Lane after receiving reports of a snakebite.

It is believed the patient is a 47 year old man.

His condition or what snake caused the bite remains unknown.

More to come.

bungundarra queensland ambulance service snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man sets fire to car in alleged arson attack

        premium_icon WATCH: Man sets fire to car in alleged arson attack

        Crime The car driver is accused of evading police the night before and the vehicle was found abandoned with cash and drugs inside.

        Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        premium_icon Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

        News The rain clears but the rivers are expected to flow.

        COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 96 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.