Man bitten by shark, drives himself to hospital

RossKendall
by RossKendall
8th Feb 2015 3:23 PM | Updated: 9th Feb 2015 6:11 AM
A MAN drove himself to hospital with severe wounds to his back after he was bitten by a shark at 7 Mile Beach this morning.

Jabez Reitman was surfing at Seven Mile beach when the attack occurred.

Jabez Reitman after he was bitten by what is believed to have been a shark.
"A shark jumped up and grabbed me, I probably should have stayed in bed," he told channel 9 news, on the way into Gold Coast Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

"At first I thought it was a dolphin, until [the bite] started stinging,"

"Then I realised I had some pretty severe lacerations," he said.

"There were puncture wounds...what you would expect from a good gouging form a shark," he said.

Mr Reitman is a chef in Byron Bay and lives at Suffolk Park.

After the attack he drove himself to Byron Bay hospital before he was transferred to the Gold Coast.

