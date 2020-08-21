Man blames ‘bad day at work’ for kicking schoolgirl

Steven Anthony Johnson blamed a tough day at work for kicking an schoolgirl sitting on a path leaving her with significant bruising.

AN Aspley schoolgirl was waiting for her mother to pick her up from school when she noticed the shadow of a man looming over her, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard today.

She looked up from where she sat, alone and cross-legged on the pathway beside Zillmere Rd, to see Steven Anthony Johnson, 47.

Police prosecutor Mike Dickens said the young girl described Johnson as having facial stubble, missing teeth, and wearing a backpack.

The child said Johnson accused her of blocking his route, and said it was "a walk path, not a sit path".

Johnson then kicked the child out of the way, muttering, "f***ing kids".

The victim called both her mother, then police, and reported bruises to her hip area.

Police were unable to locate the man until six days later, when on the drive to school, the child noticed Johnson and pointed him out to her mother.

The mother dropped the child off at school, turned the car around and began to take photographs of Johnson, ultimately following him to his mother's house.

Those photographs were used to further the investigation and positively identify Johnson, who recalled the incident to police.

"He said his foot brushed past the victim while walking past," Sgt Johnson said.

Johnson pleaded guilty to common assault, and lawyer Jane Bruxner said he was remorseful of the way he behaved on what had been a "difficult day".

"He was nearly sacked, and he'd very recently given up drinking alcohol," Ms Bruxner said.

Johnson was sentenced to one month imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay the victim $400 in compensation.

