Man blames coronavirus after police confiscate weed pipe

UNPLEASANT LANGUAGE: Derek James Jerome faced Murgon Magistrates Court on August 18, charged with two offences. Picture: File

A CHERBOURG man was remanded in the watch house after he abused police for confiscating his weed pipe in the middle of a suburban street.

Derek James Jerome, 28, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on August 18 charged with committing a public nuisance and possessing a drug pipe on June 11.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police were conducting foot patrols along Lamb St in Murgon around 7.10am.

When they encountered Jerome they found a drug pipe in his possession, which smelt strongly of marijuana, the court heard.

Sgt Stevens said after he told police he was aware it was an offence, he became aggressive towards them, saying “marijuana isn’t a f---ing drug”, “f---ing coronatime aye”, and “I’m not f---ing dumb”.

The court heard Jerome’s words had no intent of physical violence, however the argument was within earshot of several people, including a young child.

“Because of his actions he was arrested and taken to the watch house,” Sgt Stevens said.

“He was subsequently released shortly afterwards.”

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djorjevic acknowledged the defendant had previous entries of public nuisances and drug utensil possessions in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

She told the court Jerome was a carer for his grandmother, and worked casually as an upholsterer.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair took into account the charges were just unpleasant language, and had “earned some time” in the watch house until he calmed down.

Jerome was given a single fine of $400 for both charges.

A conviction was recorded.