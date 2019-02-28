Man blames sister, partner for his DV offending

A MAGISTRATE has pulled a domestic violence offender up for blaming others for his behaviour after he ran towards his sister and her children armed with a pick axe.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of breaching a protection order.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the man's partner had contacted his sister on Tuesday afternoon saying she was scared of the defendant, so his sister drove to her aid.

When she arrived, her 12-year-old daughter got out of the car to go and get the defendant's partner and their two children.

Mr Studdert said the defendant ran from the house armed with a pick axe and his sister drove off.

The defendant threatened to burn the house down, among other threats.

Mr Studdert said when police spoke with the defendant, he claimed he didn't do anything wrong.

The court heard the defendant had 12 domestic violence type convictions on his criminal history and had spent time in prison for such offending.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said his partner told her she was not fearful of her partner and that they had just had an argument.

She said the defendant got upset when his sister arrived, and had not been told of the contact between his partner and his sister.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said he just wanted his sister to leave.

"He wants nothing to do with his family (his parents or sister),” Ms Aspinall-Clarke said.

Magistrate Catherine Benson said she had concerns whereby the defendant had blamed his partner for contacting his sister and then blamed his sister for his reaction when she turned up.

"My concern is he is not acknowledging his own behaviour,” she said.

Ms Benson said he continued to claim his behaviour on this occasion was justified.

She ordered him to a six-month prison term with parole release on April 27.