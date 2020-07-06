Man brandishes knife, allegedly threatens to kill woman

The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1 charged with one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and common assault.

A ROCKHAMPTON man had his bail refused in court last week after allegedly threatening to kill a woman while holding a large knife and allegedly assaulting another woman who asked him to leave the house.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1 charged with one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and common assault.

He did not enter any pleas and applied for bail.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman objected to bail being granted, saying the allegations were quite serious and the evidence was strong.

Mr Schoeman also said the defendant had a “relevant” criminal history, with entries of failing to appear and breaching bail conditions.

The court heard allegations the defendant, after smoking cannabis, was keeping the aggrieved awake by slapping her in the arm every time she tried to go to sleep.

The defendant challenged the aggrieved about whether should would make a complaint to police about another allegation.

He told her he didn’t believe her and was sick of the bulls---. He then leant over and allegedly whispered, “I am going to bash you to death”.

The aggrieved put her hand under the blanket and felt a large knife.

The defendant told the aggrieved to sit, while brandishing a 30cm long knife, and allegedly said, “‘You shouldn’t play games with the devil, you will get killed”.

The aggrieved was eventually able to get away and a witness called police.

The court heard another woman went downstairs after hearing the defendant yelling and asked what was going on.

She told him to leave and he allegedly grabbed her by the shirt and threw her to the ground. She landed on her face and felt pain in her ribs.

She got up and he came at her. It is alleged he grabbed her neck and when she told him she would forgive him he spat in her face.

When she said she was calling police he allegedly spat in her face again.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client’s last offence was committed in 2018 and he had not been before the court since.

Mr Robertson said his client hadn’t breached a domestic violence order since 2015.

He said his client was willing to stay at an approved address, comply with reporting conditions and engage with Helem Yumba and Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services. He said these conditions would reduce his client’s risk of committing further offences and failing to appear.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke refused to grant the defendant bail.

He said the defendant was at risk of committing further offences, failing to appear and interfering with witnesses.

He said the defendant was likely to be sentenced to a lengthy period of imprisonment due to his criminal history.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to August 12.