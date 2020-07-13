Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime editors picks hiest theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic back to pre-COVID-19 levels with speed an issue

        premium_icon Traffic back to pre-COVID-19 levels with speed an issue

        News It was the first weekend after Queensland’s borders were opened to interstate visitors.

        How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        premium_icon How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        News MP Brittany Lauga assures the $14.3m project will use Rocky builders, creating 50...

        How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        premium_icon How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        News Indigenous business owners and entrepreneurs take ideas next level.

        Canavan says key CQ link is out of tune

        premium_icon Canavan says key CQ link is out of tune

        Politics ‘If you’ve got a piano on the back of your truck, you’re going to need to retune it...