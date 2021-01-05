Man breaches DV order after being released from custody

The defendant breached the domestic violence order by attending the victim’s address to collect personal items. FILE PHOTO

A young man breached a domestic violence order immediately after being released from police custody, a court has heard.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the victim was the defendant’s grandmother and one of the conditions of the domestic violence order prohibited the defendant from attending her address.

Sgt Janes said the defendant attended the victim’s address at 1.25pm on November 16, 2020, immediately after being released from police custody.

He said the victim told police the defendant had returned to the address to collect some personal items and had left before police arrived.

He said police found the defendant at an address in North Rockhampton on December 22 and that he made full admissions to attending the victim’s address on the day in question.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client didn’t fully understand the seriousness of going back to the victim’s address.

Ms Legrady said there was no argument and her client had attended to collect his wallet and clothes.

The defendant was fined $400 with no criminal conviction recorded.