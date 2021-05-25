Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rowan Gary Bradshaw, 30, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18.
Rowan Gary Bradshaw, 30, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18.
Crime

Man breaches DV order three times to care for child

Timothy Cox
25th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man stayed with a woman in a Rockhampton hostel against a domestic violence order that he breached three times to help care for a child.

The man, 30, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 charged with three contraventions of a domestic violence order.

He pleaded guilty to one contravention in Gladstone on February 13, 2021, one in South Gladstone on March 3, and another in Rockhampton between March 28 and April 3.

In relation to the later charge, the court heard the man was staying with a woman at the Rockhampton YHA hostel and was seen with her for most of their stay.

It was said that when police approached him, he provided no reason for being within 100m of the aggrieved.

The court heard that the man’s actions mainly concerned caring for his son, on one occasion taking milk to the aggrieved at her request.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said: “The fact that there wasn’t any physical altercation, doesn’t mean it’s not a contravention of the order.

“I accept the submission that it was around … caring for your child, but essentially you just ignored that the order was in place.”

The man was fined $600 and his conviction was not recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum accused of robbery, stealing and driving car at victim

        Premium Content Mum accused of robbery, stealing and driving car at victim

        Crime A young mother accused of being the getaway driver in a robbery and stealing, along with being a passenger in a car which was used as a weapon, was used to seeing her...

        CQ woman drink-drives off bridge, rolls car

        Premium Content CQ woman drink-drives off bridge, rolls car

        Crime The woman was driving home almost double the legal limit when she drove off a...

        Jobs shake-up as WIN News moves to statewide bulletins

        Premium Content Jobs shake-up as WIN News moves to statewide bulletins

        News The number of changes at WIN’s Central Queensland bureau in Rockhampton is...

        VIDEO: 49 drivers arrested in CQ highway roadblock blitz

        Premium Content VIDEO: 49 drivers arrested in CQ highway roadblock blitz

        News Unregistered and over the limit, road train driver also faces work diary offences...