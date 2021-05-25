Man breaches DV order three times to care for child

A man stayed with a woman in a Rockhampton hostel against a domestic violence order that he breached three times to help care for a child.

The man, 30, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 charged with three contraventions of a domestic violence order.

He pleaded guilty to one contravention in Gladstone on February 13, 2021, one in South Gladstone on March 3, and another in Rockhampton between March 28 and April 3.

In relation to the later charge, the court heard the man was staying with a woman at the Rockhampton YHA hostel and was seen with her for most of their stay.

It was said that when police approached him, he provided no reason for being within 100m of the aggrieved.

The court heard that the man’s actions mainly concerned caring for his son, on one occasion taking milk to the aggrieved at her request.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said: “The fact that there wasn’t any physical altercation, doesn’t mean it’s not a contravention of the order.

“I accept the submission that it was around … caring for your child, but essentially you just ignored that the order was in place.”

The man was fined $600 and his conviction was not recorded.