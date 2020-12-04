Man breaches DV order to protect partner from neighbours

A MAN breached a domestic violence order set to create a safe place for his partner to go, all in order to protect her from her neighbours.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts breaching of the DV order and one of breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended an Archer St residence with the victim answering the door, saying the defendant was not there.

However, he presented himself to the door a short time later.

The defendant told police his partner had asked him to attend because she was having issues with her neighbours.

It turned out the neighbours she was having issues with were calling police, as they did a month earlier when the defendant stayed overnight, the court heard.

The defendant told police his partner was having issues with her sister and he stayed over.

He breached his bail by failing to report when his boat broke down while crabbing.

The man had a six-page criminal record including seven breaches of bail and eight breaches of domestic violence orders.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant was still in a relationship with the victim, whose neighbours were threatening her and causing her great fear.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the reason the DV order was in place was to create a safe place the victim could go.

He ordered the defendant to four months’ prison, wholly suspended and operational for one year, along with a $500 fine.

Convictions were recorded.