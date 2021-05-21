Man breaches DVO by stabbing table on Christmas Day

An Emerald man pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18 to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of wilful damage (domestic violence offence).

An Emerald man, 59, who punched a louvre and stabbed a table on Christmas Day, was told he couldn’t keep relying on childhood trauma as an excuse for his behaviour.

The man, who couldn’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18 to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of wilful damage (domestic violence offence).

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said the man confronted a woman, the aggrieved of a DVO, at her Emerald address about 3.30pm on December 25, telling her she shouldn’t be at the home.

When he re-entered the lounge room throughout the afternoon he called her a sl-- and c---, remaining at the address for several hours.

The court heard he pulled a honey knife out and stabbed it into the coffee table before he was asked to leave, to which he replied “why don’t you get out you f------ b----?”.

The man again gave the victim a tirade using similar language about 7.30am on Boxing Day.

When he left the house the woman locked the door. Although, on return to the property he opened the louvre next to the door, trying to gain entry.

Sergeant Cramp said the man punched the louvre, with glass shattering all over the lounge room.

The woman called the police and on arrival they saw him pushing her around in a type of shoulder barge.

Solicitor Roland Pianta said his client was angry at the time of the offence and didn’t mean to break the window, but was just trying to get in.

Mr Pianta said his client had been physically abused and raped by an uncle when he was young, with his father being a confidant and friend over the years.

He said the man’s father passed away about a year before the offence, which he took quite hard.

The court heard the man attempted to commit suicide last year and had since been taking part in therapy sessions.

The man had struggled with alcohol for many years, but had since reduced his drinking and was trying to rebuild his life.

“You need to wake up to yourself. You can’t keep blaming your past or blaming booze,” Magistrate Gary Finger said.

“It’s now about personal deterrence because nothing’s going to stop him.”

Mr Finger said if the man wound up in court again he would spend time in custody.

He was ordered to three months in prison, holy suspended for 18 months and fined $500 for wilful damage. The convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Man breaches DVO by stabbing table on Christmas Day