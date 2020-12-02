Man breaches DVO through dating website

Adam Hall met his girlfriend through the dating web site Plenty of Fish. Picture: supplied

A GLADSTONE man breached his domestic violence order when he made contact with an ex-partner on Plenty of Fish.

The 25-year-old had an order not to attend the woman's residence and to be of good behaviour.

Police were called to a Bundaberg address on March 24 where they were met by the woman who said the man had gone out the back.

The man was found hiding behind a garbage bin and was questioned about what had happened.

He told police he had previously dated the woman and they had broken up, but recently they reconnected on Plenty of Fish and the woman had agreed for him to visit.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

He said they were having a good time and he was not sure why the police were there.

The woman said they had been drinking and listening to music when the man brought up a past issue and became enraged and started to yell.

She said she became frightened and asked a friend to call the police.

The woman said she asked the man to leave but he refused.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 25 to contravening a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the man had a child with the woman who they had lost and this was the reason they reconnected.

She said he had been invited over by the woman but was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted the man had a terrible history of domestic violence offending.

"As soon as he gets it through his thick head to treat these protection orders seriously it's better for everyone involved," Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to two months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months.