A man beat his stepson so badly the victim was left with serious facial injuries.
Crime

Man breaks stepson’s cheekbone in violent assault

by Madison Mifsud-Ure
2nd Jun 2021 2:35 PM
A Stanthorpe man who left his stepson with serious facial injuries after a violent drunken outburst has walked from court without a conviction.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Adam James Pryor went to his partner's home on a March 6 to confront the woman's 23-year-old son.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the heavily intoxicated man grabbed his stepson by the shirt when he was told to leave the Amosfield Road property, with the violence only continuing to escalate.

Sergeant de Lissa said a punch-up broke out between the pair, with the 41-year-old punching his partner's stepson in the face several times before being pulled away by others at the property.

The court heard the younger man was left with a fractured cheekbone, a bloodshot eye, and dizziness.

Defence lawyer Phillip Crook said his client was not intending to leave his house after drinking, but wanted to confront his stepson in person after an argument over the phone.

Mr Crook claimed the victim levelled threats against the Stanthorpe man during the call, including "You f---ing c--t, I'm going to kill you".

Magistrate Julian Noud called the attack "serious" and said it was "terribly undignified" for two men to engage in such behaviour.

"Delivering forceful blows to another person's head can result in people being killed or severely injured, and you are fortunate on this occasion that hasn't happened," Mr Noud said.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was placed on probation for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Man breaks stepson's cheekbone in violent assault

