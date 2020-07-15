Menu
Crime

Man breaks wife’s finger because he was ‘cranky’

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
15th Jul 2020 7:12 AM
A DEVOTED wife supported her husband in court despite him breaking her finger during an argument last month.

Richard Satyend Shankar, 68, on Monday pleaded guilty to common assault in Tweed Heads Local Court.

The retired father-of-two was charged after he assaulted his wife of 44 years during a fight in their Banora Point home on June 1.

The court was told Shankar's wife returned home after looking after their grandchild.

The victim was making lunch for herself and Shankar when an argument started and became violent.

Police facts revealed Shankar hit his wife across the face with a cork mat with such force it broke in half.

Shankar pleaded guilty to common assault.

According to the police facts, the fight moved from the kitchen to the living area when Shankar pushed his wife on to the sofa before she ran outside to the veranda and screamed.

The victim then drove to her daughter's home at Bilambil Heights and called the police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett told the court the victim's finger was broken during the altercation.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair asked Shankar, who represented himself, to explain why he assaulted his wife, but he was a man of few words.

"Something happened the day before that made me cranky," Shankar said.

Ms Sinclair said Shankar's behaviour was not acceptable and it was a shame to see someone with a clean record come to court with such a charge.

He was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

