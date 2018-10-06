Smashed over head with a beer bottle for walking his dog

JAILED: Kristopher James Jarvis threw a bottle at a 22-year-old's head in an unprovoked attack.

A MAN was savagely set upon and assaulted with a beer bottle while walking his dog in a quiet Sunshine Coast street.

Kristopher James Jarvis, 36, threw the bottle at his 22-year-old victim's head in an unprovoked attack just days before Christmas last year.

Jarvis pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to eight charges including assault occasioning bodily harm, failing to dispose of a syringe and assault and obstruct a police officer.

The court heard the victim was walking his dog on St Andrews Dr, Tewantin, when he passed Jarvis, who didn't respond when he said hello.

The victim's pregnant wife met him at their driveway and they noticed Jarvis on the other side of the road.

He later saw Jarvis at a nearby church and told him to move.

Jarvis started walking back and forth towards the victim and then smashed a beer bottle over his head when he was facing the other way.

The man suffered cuts to his head and face and was hospitalised in a stable condition.

When police arrived, Jarvis was slumped on the street with slurred speech and wide pupils, but denied being intoxicated.

In June, police searched Jarvis' house after they were called to a disturbance and found a bong, scissors and scales.

Throughout the search, Jarvis continuously asked police where their warrant was and resisted while being arrested.

He then assaulted a police officer.

Defence barrister Catherine Cuthbert told the court her client had a difficult upbringing and had been largely homeless since a young age.

Judge Glen Cash said Jarvis had a "very unfortunate criminal history" and ordered he serve a head sentence of 18 months' imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole in November and will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.