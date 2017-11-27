Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man brutally bashed in head as neighbourhood dispute erupts

A man is in hospital after a street fight broke out on an Emu Park street last night.
A man is in hospital after a street fight broke out on an Emu Park street last night. innovatedcaptures

A STREET fight turned brutal last night when a man smashed another in the head with a pole.

Emergency services responded to reports of a "serious haemorrhage" on Hewitt St, Emu Park at 8.46pm.

They arrived to the quiet stretch to find the "neighbourhood dispute" had escalated, with a man in his late teens using the weapon on the other.

"A person has received an injury to their head, a laceration," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they tended to the patient, another man aged in his 30s.

"He told the crew he wanted to go hospital by himself," the spokesman said.

The man remains in a stable condition at the Rockhampton Hospital this morning, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The QPS said no one has been charged for this matter.

Topics:  crime emu park

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Tragic death of Yeppoon teen at 'favourite place' in world

Tragic death of Yeppoon teen at 'favourite place' in world

The 16-year-old has been remembered as a 'beautiful soul'

Support for Adani's coalmine divides Queensland

Anti-Adani coal mine protesters invade the stage as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) speaks on the campaign's first day.

A proposed loan to miner represented the city-country divide

Landry: 'Power games cost Labor Rocky'

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

Capricornia MP calls out former Rocky MP over ALP result

Drunk driver's Rocky road collision

Allenstown Hotel

Allenstown pub-goers witnessed intoxicated man's Tuesday spree

Local Partners