Man brutally bashed in head as neighbourhood dispute erupts

A man is in hospital after a street fight broke out on an Emu Park street last night.

A man is in hospital after a street fight broke out on an Emu Park street last night. innovatedcaptures

A STREET fight turned brutal last night when a man smashed another in the head with a pole.

Emergency services responded to reports of a "serious haemorrhage" on Hewitt St, Emu Park at 8.46pm.

They arrived to the quiet stretch to find the "neighbourhood dispute" had escalated, with a man in his late teens using the weapon on the other.

"A person has received an injury to their head, a laceration," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they tended to the patient, another man aged in his 30s.

"He told the crew he wanted to go hospital by himself," the spokesman said.

The man remains in a stable condition at the Rockhampton Hospital this morning, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The QPS said no one has been charged for this matter.