Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Officers from Maryborough Police Station intercepted a vehicle travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on March 18.
Officers from Maryborough Police Station intercepted a vehicle travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on March 18.
News

Man busted 42km/h over speed limit on Coast road

Carlie Walker
28th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been busted driving 42km over the speed limit on a Fraser Coast road.

Officers from Maryborough Police Station intercepted a vehicle travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on March 18.

At about 12.53pm, officers detected the black Mitsubishi travelling 42km/h over the speed limit along Boonooroo Road, Granville.

As a result, the driver, a 47-year-old Nambour man, was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the Fatal Five when they get into a vehicle - speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors cannot only damage the lives of motorists, but also those around them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100515792.

Originally published as Man busted 42km/h over speed limit on Coast road

More Stories

fcpolice speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive rural property sells for more than $1.2M

        Premium Content Massive rural property sells for more than $1.2M

        Property The property sold to a family that used to live at Emerald and was moving back to the area from “down south”.

        Capras lament ‘another one that got away’

        Premium Content Capras lament ‘another one that got away’

        Rugby League Just two games in and team’s young gun is making big impression on Intrust Super...

        NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        Premium Content NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        Crime Here’s the latest list of those who were nabbed by police.

        Children’s author publishes more books in Birri language

        Premium Content Children’s author publishes more books in Birri language

        Books Her latest book commemorates 30 years since her grandfather’s passing.