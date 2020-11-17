Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

A ROOFER was busted drink driving three times in a month – once where he was asleep behind the wheel and another after he crashed into another car – had four prior drink driving convictions.

Kristian Graeme Parry, pleaded guilty on November 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of drink driving, one of failing to drive at a safe distance to avoid an accident, one of possessing a drug utensil and one fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Caloundra police attended a residence on June 9 at 8.20pm to speak with Parry, however occupiers told police he had left moments earlier.

She said they located Parry in an Isuzu ute and he had slurred speech.

Parry had a blood-alcohol content reading of .09 and told police he had consumed some alcohol that evening.

He only held a provisional licence which meant his BAC limit was zero.

Police were tasked to attend a residence on June 25 about 6pm in relation to Parry being drunk and in his ute.

They found him asleep behind the wheel and the ute’s keys in the rear tray.

Parry told police he had driven the ute 30 mins prior to their arrival.

He had a BAC of .069 and claimed he had drunk two cans of mid-strength beer in the past six hours.

His licence was suspended for 24 hours.

The third drink driving incident involved Parry rear-ending a Toyota sedan on Caloundra Rd near the Nicklin Way roundabout.

Police attended the crash at 9.45am on July 10 and noticed the smell of liquor on Parry, who again had slurred speech.

He admitted to driving into the back of the sedan.

When asked to provide a sample of breath, he replied he would blow over the limit.

His BAC was .116.

Parry told police he had consumed alcohol that morning and had a big night of drinking the night before.

When police got in Parry’s car to move it off the road, they spotted a bong in the front passenger seat which smelt of marijuana.

Ms King said Parry had four prior drink driving convictions including one in 2010 where he had a BAC of .204 and another where he had a BAC of .116 and was involved in a crash.

The priors were in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

Parry told the court he had dealt with matters the wrong way recently by drinking too much alcohol.

He said he had recently been working too much to be able to drink – working as a roofer from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Parry had a drinking problem he needed to address, not bury his head in the sand by working long hours to avoid drinking.

She sentenced him to two months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

Ms Beckinsale also disqualified Parry from driving for 13 months and ordered him to pay fines totalling $1011.

Convictions were recorded.