Zephyr Lawrence Leo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 to one count of driving without a licence. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man busted driving motorised scooter without a licence

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
ZEPHYR Lawrence Leo, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Leo was driving a motorised scooter when he was intercepted travelling along Wooster St, Berserker, about 12.20pm on June 28 for a licence and registration check.

Ms King said checks revealed Leo was not the holder of a current driver’s licence and had no emergent or lawful reason for driving.

Leo’s lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said he reminded his client he couldn’t expect to receive fines forever and people had gone to prison for unlicensed driving.

Mr Lannersdorf said his client ensured him he would apply for his licence once the disqualification period had ended.

Leo was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

