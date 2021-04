Man busted driving six days into disqualified period

Six days after a man was disqualified from driving for a month, he was busted driving again.

Lionel David Les Williams pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Williams driving on Lakes Creek Road on March 14 at 12.10pm for a random breath test and licence check.

He said Williams immediately told police he did not have a licence.

Senior Constable Rumford said Williams had been disqualified from driving for one month in Woorabinda Magistrates Court on March 8.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was moving the car to his cousin’s place when intercepted.

Williams was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

A traffic conviction was recorded.