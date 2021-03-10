Man busted drug driving twice in five weeks

A twice-caught drug driver has lost their licence for 4.5 years and been fined $2000 for an array of traffic and drug offences.

Nathan James Storey, 25, pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six charges – two drug drive, one possess a dangerous drug, contravene police requirement and two driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted Storey driving on White St, Rockhampton, on October 21, 2020, at 6.05pm and he had methamphetamines in his system.

He said Storey was next detected driving with meth in his system on November 27 at 5.58pm on Bridge St, Rockhampton.

Sergeant Ongheen said police found Storey in possessing of meth on December 22 after being called to a Depot Hill address for another matter and finding Storey on the footpath.

He said Storey was seen reaching for something in his pocket, which he then threw over a fence.

Storey had thrown two clip-seal bags over the fence with one containing meth in crystal form.

Sergeant Ongheen said Storey was intercepted driving on Quay St on December 30 and checks revealed his licence had been suspended.

He said the defendant told police he was on his way home.

Storey was intercepted driving unlicensed again on January 19 at 12.30am in Depot Hill.

He told police he was driving his friend home because his friend had a flat tyre.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Storey was the full-time carer of his mother and his father was in the back of the court supporting him.

She said her client, who was the father of four children, claimed meth was not a problem anymore.

Ms Legrady said he also no longer had a car.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Storey had $9530 in fines accumulated in one year on his record and had paid off more than $8000.

Mr Schubert ordered Storey pay a further $2000 in fines and disqualified him from driving for 4.5 years.