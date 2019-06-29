Man busted for forgotten bullet found in Kia Rio

POLICE had intercepted a silver Kia Rio travelling north on the Bruce Highway towards Rockhampton for a random breath test, but got a bullet instead.

Gregory James Byrne pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to possessing ammunition.

The court heard the .22 calibre bullet was found on the passenger side of the car.

Byrne said he had recently sold a car and the bullet was inside it when he cleaned it out and it had been left there after having to kill an injured horse that had intestines coming out of its body.

Byrne was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.