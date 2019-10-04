Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis generic.
Cannabis generic.
News

Man busted for water pipes used to smoke drugs

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was honest with police after being busted of possessing drug related utensils.

Jake Adrian Mcdonald pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Tuesday to possessing three water pipes used to smoke drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said on September 23 at 10.40am police searched a unit on Campbell St in relation to another matter.

Ms King said during the search police found two glass water pipes and a plastic water pipe in the main bedroom’s cupboard, which all smelt of burnt cannabis.

She said Mcdonald told police the water pipes were his and he built them to smoke cannabis. He told them the last time he used them was the night before.

He told police he did not have any cannabis and he hid them in his cupboard when he saw police were at the door.

Lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Mcdonald occasionally used cannabis and knew he needed to curve the addiction.

Ms Nicholas said he would like to attend drug diversion and was allegeable.

Mcdonald was ordered to drug diversion with no criminal conviction recorded.

possess drug utensils rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime water pipes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man warned of harsher penalty for not obeying law

    premium_icon Man warned of harsher penalty for not obeying law

    News The 23-year-old was caught driving with a SPER suspended licence in Pink Lily

    Machete man danger to footy kids

    premium_icon Machete man danger to footy kids

    News Junior coach feared for children’s lives.

    Protest: ‘We don’t want a bathtub’

    premium_icon Protest: ‘We don’t want a bathtub’

    News A SEA of green could be seen on the Fitzroy River bank this morning and there was...

    Get your noms in for Australia Day awards

    premium_icon Get your noms in for Australia Day awards

    News THE power of people and working together for a greater cause is the key motivation.