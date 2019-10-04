Man busted for water pipes used to smoke drugs

A YOUNG man was honest with police after being busted of possessing drug related utensils.

Jake Adrian Mcdonald pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Tuesday to possessing three water pipes used to smoke drugs.

Police prosecutor Jess King said on September 23 at 10.40am police searched a unit on Campbell St in relation to another matter.

Ms King said during the search police found two glass water pipes and a plastic water pipe in the main bedroom’s cupboard, which all smelt of burnt cannabis.

She said Mcdonald told police the water pipes were his and he built them to smoke cannabis. He told them the last time he used them was the night before.

He told police he did not have any cannabis and he hid them in his cupboard when he saw police were at the door.

Lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Mcdonald occasionally used cannabis and knew he needed to curve the addiction.

Ms Nicholas said he would like to attend drug diversion and was allegeable.

Mcdonald was ordered to drug diversion with no criminal conviction recorded.