Generic photographs of cannabis plants / marijuana / dope / weed / drugs / addiction / abuse.
Man busted growing marijuana wrote his name on plants

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN busted growing marijuana wrote his name on the plants.

Maclaine Kennedy Wade Nelson, 26, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of producing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug producing equipment.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant on a Dean St, Frenchville, residence at 6.46am on July 24 and found a hydroponic marijuana tent with four mature plants inside, along with temperature gauges, instructions and lights.

He said there was a note stating “contents belong to M. Nelson”.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Nelson was not currently working, being on the JobSeeker payment, and had worked as a radio technician prior to COVID-19.

He said his client’s long criminal record reflected his marijuana use.

“He got hooked at a young age and never stopped,” Mr King said.

He said the fact Nelson “wrote his name on the plants” was an uncommon feature in these cases.

Mr King said his client struggled to sleep without marijuana and was going to seek help from a doctor for his sleep issues.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke commented he would like help with sleep as well.

“It’s a dangerous drug,” he said.

“It does significant harm to your physical and mental health.”

Mr Clarke sentenced Nelson to nine months probation with a condition he complete an Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service program. Convictions were recorded.

