Man busted in Rockhampton with 280g meth plus some cocaine

A 32-YEAR-OLD North Queensland man was 'resting' when police busted him with about 280g of methamphetamines today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant of Rockhampton Police, Chris Lindsay said police came across Nathan Turner on Gladstone Rd at 3.30am where a search revealed about 280g of meth, a small quantity of cocaine and drug utensils.

Turner appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on one charge of obstructing police, which was adjourned until tomorrow.