Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
Crime

Man busted in Rockhampton with 280g meth plus some cocaine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Oct 2018 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 32-YEAR-OLD North Queensland man was 'resting' when police busted him with about 280g of methamphetamines today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant of Rockhampton Police, Chris Lindsay said police came across Nathan Turner on Gladstone Rd at 3.30am where a search revealed about 280g of meth, a small quantity of cocaine and drug utensils.

Turner appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on one charge of obstructing police, which was adjourned until tomorrow.

cocaine methamphetamines tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    JOBS: Applications open for influx of council positions

    Council News APPRENTICE and trainee programs open for 2019

    CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    premium_icon CQ small businesses urged to get involved in free forum

    Business The Federal Government wants to hear what matters to you.

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    Prime commercial properties to go under the hammer

    News Three highly desirable sites drawing strong interstate interest

    Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    premium_icon Child flown to Brisbane hospital when fun day trip goes bad

    News HYSTERICAL shrieking and crying because of thoughtless act

    Local Partners