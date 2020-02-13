Man busted over limit in charge of power boat

James William Mclean Cullen was driving a powerboat back to Rosslyn Bay (pictured) when he came to the attention of authorities.

A MAN who drove a powerboat in Keppel Bay after a “big night” seeing in the new year, has been fined.

James William Mclean Cullen pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 30 to drink-driving while in charge of a vessel.

The court heard that on New Year’s Day, Cullen was intercepted by water police as his powerboat was travelling towards Rosslyn Bay.

He admitted to police he’d had a big night and was subsequently breath tested.

Cullen returned a reading of 0.070.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Cullen had nothing of a like nature on his traffic history.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked Snr Const Janes if anyone else was on the boat at the time of the offence.

The prosecutor was unable to answer that as no such details were provided in the police facts.

Representing himself in court, Cullen said on the day he felt “okay to drive.”

“I should have waited a little bit more – I made a mistake,” he said.

Cullen, a diesel fitter, told Mr Clarke he drove a boat for pleasure activities and was aware that he could not be over the general alcohol limit while doing so.

Mr Clarke fined Cullen $700 and disqualified his marine licence for two months.

“To your credit, I’ve actually reduced that disqualification having regard to your very sensible attitude and not arguing about that,” Mr Clarke said.

“You seem to accept the wrongfulness of what you did.”