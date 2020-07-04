Man busted speeding to help family member with disturbance

A YOUNG man, who was trying to get home to help assist a family member with a disturbance, was caught speeding on a highway near Rockhampton.

Troy Mark Selwood, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 1 to one count each of disobeying the speed limit and driving a vehicle not fitted with an approved interlock.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said on April 4 police noticed a vehicle travelling well over 60km/h on Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere.

The vehicle was then clocked at 75km/h.

While speaking with Selwood, who was the driver of the vehicle, checks revealed he had a condition attached to his licence that he must only drive a nominated vehicle that was fitted with an approved interlock. The vehicle he was driving was his friend’s, which did not have an interlock fitted.

Selwood told police he was driving his friend to his family home as he had been drinking and was unable to drive. He told police there was a disturbance going on between family members.

Selwood’s lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client was going to assist a family member and was unaware police had already been contacted.

Mr Robertson said his client’s friend had been drinking at the time and to avoid his friend drink driving, he made the decision to drive knowing he was subject to an interlock condition and would be in breach of that condition.

“He is remorseful and wants to put this behind him and get on with his life,” he said.

Selwood was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months. Convictions were recorded.