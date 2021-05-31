Man busted twice in 24 hours possessing drugs

A man was busted twice in 24 hours with drugs was employed prior to the COVID pandemic as a diesel fitter.

Reece Douglas Blucher, 27, pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing a restricted drug and two possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted on a Campbell Street, Wandal, at 4.20pm on April 3 in which Blucher was a passenger.

He said a search uncovered one gram of marijuana in a clip-seal bag, two diazepam blister packets containing nine tablets each, a pipe in a glasses case and scales with residue on them.

Mr Fox said police went to Blucher’s residence in the same street the next day and found a bong with green leaf material in it.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Blucher was a qualified diesel fitter who had been working prior to the COVID pandemic.

She said he planned to see someone about his drug use and move away from Rockhampton.

Blucher was placed on a six month probation order and convictions were recorded.