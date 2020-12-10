Man busted with bag of drugs on way to deliver it

A MAGISTRATE has expressed concern a man convicted of supplying a dangerous drug was also busted with a flick knife in his shorts.

Jacob Stephen Conway, 21, pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drug drive while on a provisional licence, possess a dangerous drug, supply a dangerous drug, possess a knife in a public place and fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Conway was intercepted by a static random breath test site on Moores Creek Rd on June 27 at 8.20pm where he admitted to consuming marijuana.

She said tests results revealed he had marijuana and methamphetamines at the time.

Ms Marsden said police intercepted Conway on September 4 at 2.30pm while patrolling Richardson Rd.

She said a search revealed a bag of marijuana weighing 8.4g wedged between the driver’s seat and the centre console, along with multiple bags of about one gram each.

Ms Marsden said Conway told police he was on his way to give the 8.4g bag to someone on behalf of another person.

She said Conway had a black-handled flick knife in his shorts.

The court heard Conway had been sentenced to an 18-month probation order on September 26 for similar offending.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client, who worked for waste removal service, had been on workcover since June due to a knee laceration.

He said it was a case of idle hands that led Conway to drugs.

Mr Selic said Conway now had a mental health plan for anxiety and was supported in court by his brother.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he was concerned about the one drug supply coupled with possessing a flick knife.

He sentenced Conway to a two year probation order, disqualified him from driving for three months and fined $450.