Man busted with drugs blames mining roster

A miner busted with drugs blamed the “seven-on, seven-off” roster putting stress on his family.

Ian James Kent, 35, was caught with 0.5g methamphetamines, one diazepam tablet and a container of other restricted tablets including ones for heart conditions.

He pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, restricted drugs and a pipe used to smoke drugs.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police executed a search warrant at Kent’s Gracemere residence on February 3, locating the items in a toolbox in the rear shed.

The court heard Kent had been in a defacto relationship for 12 years and had a four-year-old daughter.

He had been working “seven-on, seven-off” at the mines for seven years which put stress on his family.

He has a new job that is less stressful for the family.

Kent had no like offending on his one-page criminal record which had one entry which was from 2009.

He was fined $1500 and no convictions were recorded.