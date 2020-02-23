Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gun owner Michael Albert Busley was “simply caught being disorganised”.
Gun owner Michael Albert Busley was “simply caught being disorganised”.
Crime

Man busted with illegal firearm

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
23rd Feb 2020 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YEPPOON man found with an unregistered rifle was “simply caught being disorganised”, a magistrate has said.

Michael Albert Busley, 63, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to possessing an unregistered firearm.

The court heard that police attended Busley’s Maryvale address last November in relation to firearms.

At the time Busley held a licence to have one firearm.

But in a safe at his residence was a second rifle with no active serial number that had never been registered.

He was subsequently charged.

The court heard that Busley had co-operated fully with police and had no criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she did need to impose a fine.

“There’s a reason for having such strict laws around our firearms,” she said.

“In my view this country’s very lucky to have strict laws.”

Busley was fined $300 and the rifle was forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.

tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coach: PNG trip great experience for young Capras

        premium_icon Coach: PNG trip great experience for young Capras

        Sport ‘Seventeen of the 20 we played had never played in PNG against the Hunters’

        Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        premium_icon Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        Pets & Animals A dynamic duo of dog behaviourists know how to help.

        Nite Life: Rocky’s party people out in force

        premium_icon Nite Life: Rocky’s party people out in force

        News Were you spotted out on the town with your friends over the weekend? Find yourself...