Man busted with illegal firearm

A YEPPOON man found with an unregistered rifle was “simply caught being disorganised”, a magistrate has said.

Michael Albert Busley, 63, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 13 to possessing an unregistered firearm.

The court heard that police attended Busley’s Maryvale address last November in relation to firearms.

At the time Busley held a licence to have one firearm.

But in a safe at his residence was a second rifle with no active serial number that had never been registered.

He was subsequently charged.

The court heard that Busley had co-operated fully with police and had no criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she did need to impose a fine.

“There’s a reason for having such strict laws around our firearms,” she said.

“In my view this country’s very lucky to have strict laws.”

Busley was fined $300 and the rifle was forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.