Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man busted with knife at busy Rocky service station

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been fined $1000 after police found him in possession of Viagra and a knife in a public place.

Justin Graham Wilson pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a restricted drug and possessing a knife in a public space.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said police observed Wilson and another at the Shell service station on the corner of Musgrave and High streets at 11pm on April 3 and searched the vehicle they were travelling in.

She said they located a sharp, meat boning knife with a 15-20cm blade wrapped in a terry towelling cloth inside the centre console.

Ms Melksham said Wilson declared he had a Viagra tablet in his wallet, claiming he had a prescription for the restricted drug but did not have it on him.

Wilson was fined $500 for each offence with convictions recorded.

possessing a knife in a public place rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Allenstown business combines fashion and beauty

        Premium Content New Allenstown business combines fashion and beauty

        Fashion & Beauty ‘Clients get their hair done and buy clothes at the same time.’

        Drug trafficker made 200+ supplies in seven months

        Premium Content Drug trafficker made 200+ supplies in seven months

        Crime A Rockhampton drug trafficker and his co-accused made at least 204 supplies to at...

        Man charged with 'interference' after woman hurt in crash

        Premium Content Man charged with 'interference' after woman hurt in crash

        News Woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries

        New roundabout in operation at major highway intersection

        Premium Content New roundabout in operation at major highway intersection

        Community The Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade has reached another major milestone.