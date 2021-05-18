Man busted with knife at busy Rocky service station

A man has been fined $1000 after police found him in possession of Viagra and a knife in a public place.

Justin Graham Wilson pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a restricted drug and possessing a knife in a public space.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said police observed Wilson and another at the Shell service station on the corner of Musgrave and High streets at 11pm on April 3 and searched the vehicle they were travelling in.

She said they located a sharp, meat boning knife with a 15-20cm blade wrapped in a terry towelling cloth inside the centre console.

Ms Melksham said Wilson declared he had a Viagra tablet in his wallet, claiming he had a prescription for the restricted drug but did not have it on him.

Wilson was fined $500 for each offence with convictions recorded.