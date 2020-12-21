Menu
Made by man and mother nature
Crime

Man busted with marijuana breached protection order

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who recently separated from his partner of 14 years was busted with 2.8 grams of marijuana and breached a police protection order.

The man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty on December 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of breaching a police protection order, possess a dangerous drug and possessing a drug pipe.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the defendant had a relevant and lengthy criminal record.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said since the separation, her client had struggled to see his son which was the push for him to get help for his mental health issues.

The 41 year old was ordered to six-months prison wholly suspended and operational for two years along with 18 months probation. Convictions were recorded.

