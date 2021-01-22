Man busted with marijuana, electronic scales inside backpack

Stephen David Murphy pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and contravening a police requirement. Picture: iStock

A Rockhampton man has faced court after he was busted with a small amount of marijuana and electronic scales in his backpack.

Stephen David Murphy, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and contravening a police requirement.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police where conducting patrols in Rockhampton at 2.40am on December 23 last year when they approached Murphy and searched his backpack.

Sgt Dalton said inside Murphy’s backpack police found a clip-seal bag containing 3g of marijuana and electronic scales.

He said between December 23–31 Murphy failed to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

The court heard Murphy was on a two-year suspended sentence at the time of the offending.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client started using marijuana at 12–13 years old.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client used to be a heavy smoker but had since cut down.

She said her client was due to start work that day at a railway business in Gracemere, where there would be drug testing.

She said her client hadn’t smoked marijuana since the time of the charges and had an incentive to keep drug free with starting a new job.

“He wants to stay clean and benefit from the assistance of professionals,” she said.

Murphy was placed on nine months’ probation with criminal convictions recorded.

His suspended sentence was extended for four months.

