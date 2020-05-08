Menu
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Man busted with over 700g of marijuana was self-medicating

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, Kerri-Anne.Mesner@capnews.com.au
8th May 2020 4:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON father busted with more than 700 grams of marijuana took to using the illicit drug to self medicate for back pain seven years ago.

Shane Justin Anderson, 41, pleaded guilty on May 8 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g, one of possess a grinder and one of possessing money suspected of being tainted.

Crown prosecutor Brandy Butler said police executed a search warrant on Anderson’s home in August 2019, with ­Anderson’s wife and children home but Anderson away for work.

She said police found three containers underneath the house, with each container having marijuana in multiple clip seal bags and total weight of 738.9 grams.

Police also seized an electric grinder and $2100 cash.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said the father of three suffered back pain about seven years ago.

“He foolishly sought to use marijuana to mitigate his issues with back pain,” he said.

Mr Ahlstrand, after submitting negative drug test results taken three months after the search, said Anderson was now drug free.

Anderson was sentenced to nine months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months.

