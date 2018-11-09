Man busted with stolen property shoved down pants

A MAN who stole a bottle of rum did a "silly thing”, a court was told.

This is what defence lawyer Zoe Craven told the court about why her client, Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar, stole the bottle of rum worth $47.60.

Ross-Millar, 35, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of stealing.

The court heard he entered the Fitzroy St BWS store at 5.20pm on February 22 with two other males.

A staff member watched on as Ross-Millar took a bottle of rum off the shelf and placed it down his pants. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Ross-Millar was ordered to pay a $500 fine and restitution of $47.62.