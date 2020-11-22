Menu
A Yeppoon drink-driver learned a hard lesson.
News

Man caught drink-driving inside CQ tourist village

Darryn Nufer
22nd Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A YEPPOON holiday maker learnt the hard way that you can never get behind the wheel intoxicated, no matter where you are.

On October 12, police were called to the Cool Waters Holiday Park in relation to a separate matter when they saw Peter Howard Burford move a vehicle out of a driveway.

The 45-year-old was subjected to a random breath test and he blew 0.137.

Burford pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

He successfully applied for a restricted licence for the purposes of his work as a plant operator but had to cop a $750 fine.

The licence disqualification period was 10 months.

