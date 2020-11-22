Man caught drink-driving inside CQ tourist village

A YEPPOON holiday maker learnt the hard way that you can never get behind the wheel intoxicated, no matter where you are.

On October 12, police were called to the Cool Waters Holiday Park in relation to a separate matter when they saw Peter Howard Burford move a vehicle out of a driveway.

The 45-year-old was subjected to a random breath test and he blew 0.137.

Burford pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

He successfully applied for a restricted licence for the purposes of his work as a plant operator but had to cop a $750 fine.

The licence disqualification period was 10 months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

Beers with the boss ends badly for worker

Long arm of law catches up with drug-driver 2 years later