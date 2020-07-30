Man caught drink-driving on Cap Coast beach

People enjoy the four-wheel-drive beach experience that Fraser Island, and many Capricorn Coast spots, provide.

People enjoy the four-wheel-drive beach experience that Fraser Island, and many Capricorn Coast spots, provide.

A MAGISTRATE referenced this week’s fatal four-wheel-drive crash on Fraser Island while dealing with a man caught drink-driving on a popular Capricorn Coast beach.

Christopher Jason Higgins, 47, pleaded guilty to the offence in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30.

The court heard Higgins was driving on Nine Mile Beach at Stockyard, near Byfield, on May 9 when he was pulled over by police.

Higgins recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.085.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke referenced last Sunday’s accident on Fraser Island, off south-east Queensland, in which a man was killed while driving along 75 Mile Beach with friends when their hire car rolled.

“It’s a nice part of the world (Nine Mile Beach) and it seems to be the thing - that everyone wants to have a beer while they drive around up there,” Mr Clarke said.

“But it’s a pretty dangerous environment, as you know.

“You never know what’s going to be in front of you, and when you’ve got that bit of impact on your driving ability by alcohol, even if you’re not really feeling it, it can lead to disaster.

“I see there was a death on Fraser the other day on the beach.”

Mr Clarke fined Higgins $750 and disqualified him from driving for two months.