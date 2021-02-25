Man caught drink-driving powerboat from GKI

The picturesque Great Keppel Island off the Capricorn Coast.

The picturesque Great Keppel Island off the Capricorn Coast.

A tip-off helped Yeppoon Water Police catch a man drink-driving a powerboat from Great Keppel Island.

David John Retford, 31, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to the offence.

On January 16, Yeppoon Water Police were made aware of a vessel departing Great Keppel Island with a driver possibly affected by alcohol.

Police saw the boat enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour with Retford driving.

After the vessel reached the pontoon, Retford was seen to be unsteady on his feet and officers noticed his speech was slightly slurred.

A random breath test was conducted and Retford subsequently returned a reading of 0.099.

The court heard that Retford had a one-page traffic history including a previous drink-driving offence in 2012.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Retford $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay

Tyre slasher wanted to ruin girls’ night