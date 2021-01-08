Man caught driving 50km/hr over speed limit along CQ road

A Rockhampton man has copped a hefty fine after driving more than 50km/hr over the speed limit near Moranbah.

The 42-year-old man drove the Mitsubishi Triton ute at 152km/hr in a 100km/hr zone along Peak Downs Mine Rd at 1pm on January 6.

An officer from the Moranbah Road Policing Unit was conducting mobile speed enforcement patrols at the time.

After a conversation with police, the driver was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and received a six-month drivers licence suspension.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton from the Mackay Crime Prevention Unit said even just hitting a small pothole at this speed could be very concerning, let alone responding to an unexpected emergency.

“Life is too precious to risk a serious or fatal crash,” he said.

“Stick to the speed limit and get to your destination safely.”