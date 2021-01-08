Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man caught driving 50km/hr over speed limit along CQ road

Kristen Booth
8th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton man has copped a hefty fine after driving more than 50km/hr over the speed limit near Moranbah.

The 42-year-old man drove the Mitsubishi Triton ute at 152km/hr in a 100km/hr zone along Peak Downs Mine Rd at 1pm on January 6.

An officer from the Moranbah Road Policing Unit was conducting mobile speed enforcement patrols at the time.

After a conversation with police, the driver was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and received a six-month drivers licence suspension.

READ: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

Sergeant Nigel Dalton from the Mackay Crime Prevention Unit said even just hitting a small pothole at this speed could be very concerning, let alone responding to an unexpected emergency.

“Life is too precious to risk a serious or fatal crash,” he said.

“Stick to the speed limit and get to your destination safely.”

driver safety moranbah police peak downs mine rd rockhampton man speeding driver
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Premium Content McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Council News The mayoral candidate does not want to see Rockhampton left behind.

        • 8th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Premium Content Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Crime She grew up with her heroin addicted and drug dealing mother and ended up addicted...

        Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Premium Content Kirkland: Answer to rates woes is ‘realistic’ budgeting

        Council News Donna Kirkland said promising to freeze rates would be irresponsible.

        BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        Premium Content BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

        News MP reveals CQ residents who’ve travelled to Brisbane must go into quarantine for...