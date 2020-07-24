Man caught driving with 3 different drugs in his system

Mark Shane Bloxsom returned positives to three different types of drugs when police pulled him over on Rockhampton’s Musgrave Street.

A MAN was caught driving in Rockhampton with three types of drugs in his system and it was not the first time he had offended.

After police intercepted Mark Shane Bloxsom, 55, on Musgrave Street about midday on March 20, he returned positives to ecstasy, methamphetamine and cannabis.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 24 he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The court heard that Bloxsom had previously been caught for the same offence in 2018 and 2015.

It was a rap sheet that Magistrate Jeff Clarke described as “a very poor traffic record.”

“It will be very, very important that you do something about your drug abuse through the assistance of AODS (Alcohol and Other Drugs Service,” Mr Clarke told Bloxsom.

“You certainly are at peril of a custodial type sentence if you put yourself in a position again.

“People who use drugs and drive are often involved in incidents which involve the loss of life or serious injury to other people.

“It will be important that you remove that from your life for the safety of the community.”

Bloxsom was placed on nine months’ probation with conditions.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months.