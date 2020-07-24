Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mark Shane Bloxsom returned positives to three different types of drugs when police pulled him over on Rockhampton’s Musgrave Street.
Mark Shane Bloxsom returned positives to three different types of drugs when police pulled him over on Rockhampton’s Musgrave Street.
News

Man caught driving with 3 different drugs in his system

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was caught driving in Rockhampton with three types of drugs in his system and it was not the first time he had offended.

After police intercepted Mark Shane Bloxsom, 55, on Musgrave Street about midday on March 20, he returned positives to ecstasy, methamphetamine and cannabis.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 24 he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The court heard that Bloxsom had previously been caught for the same offence in 2018 and 2015.

It was a rap sheet that Magistrate Jeff Clarke described as “a very poor traffic record.”

“It will be very, very important that you do something about your drug abuse through the assistance of AODS (Alcohol and Other Drugs Service,” Mr Clarke told Bloxsom.

“You certainly are at peril of a custodial type sentence if you put yourself in a position again.

“People who use drugs and drive are often involved in incidents which involve the loss of life or serious injury to other people.

“It will be important that you remove that from your life for the safety of the community.”

Bloxsom was placed on nine months’ probation with conditions.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

drug-driving mark shane bloxsom tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash tragedy: A phone call QAS officer will never forget

        premium_icon Crash tragedy: A phone call QAS officer will never forget

        News Twenty years ago, QAS suffered one of the most tragic events in CQ history.

        WISH LIST: Appeal for upgrades to Gracemere State School

        premium_icon WISH LIST: Appeal for upgrades to Gracemere State School

        News A proposed high school has inspired political debate but one of Gracemere’s...

        TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Judy put her heart into everything she did’

        premium_icon TRAGIC LOSS: ‘Judy put her heart into everything she did’

        News Tribute for beloved member of AFL club family, who lost her battle with cancer.

        Dumped paint tins cost Rocky's ratepayers thousands

        premium_icon Dumped paint tins cost Rocky's ratepayers thousands

        News The incident prompted RRC to call for residents to dob in dumpers.